Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

RPM International Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.6% Downside

Broker Ratings

RPM International Inc. found using ticker (RPM) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 115 and 85 and has a mean target at 99.47. With the stocks previous close at 104.23 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.6%. The 50 day MA is 94.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 87.72. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,500m. Find out more information at: https://www.rpminc.com

The potential market cap would be $12,883m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment and railcar lining, fire and sound proofing, and heat and cryogenic insulation products; specialty construction products; amine curing agents, reactive diluents, and epoxy resins; fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. In addition, it offers paint contractors and the DIYers solutions, concrete restoration and flooring, metallic and faux finish coatings, cleaners, and hobby paints and cements; and caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, patch, and repair products. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

You might also enjoy reading  RPM International Inc. - Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.