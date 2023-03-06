Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

RPC, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

RPC, Inc. with ticker code (RES) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.4. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The day 50 moving average is 9.16 while the 200 day moving average is 8.4. The company has a market cap of $2,114m. Find out more information at: https://www.rpc.net

The potential market cap would be $2,527m based on the market concensus.

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

