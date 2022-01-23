RPC – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.8% Upside

RPC found using ticker (RES) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 8 and 4.5 with the average target price sitting at 6. Now with the previous closing price of 5.62 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.8%. The day 50 moving average is 4.81 while the 200 day moving average is 4.86. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,169m. Find out more information at: https://www.rpc.net

The potential market cap would be $1,248m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RPC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training, and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.