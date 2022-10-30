RPC – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

RPC with ticker code (RES) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 8 with a mean TP of 10.17. Now with the previous closing price of 9.63 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The day 50 moving average is 7.93 while the 200 day moving average is 8.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,145m. Company Website: https://www.rpc.net

The potential market cap would be $2,265m based on the market concensus.

RPC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. The company operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.