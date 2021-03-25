Twitter
RPC – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.6% Downside

RPC found using ticker (RES) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 4.57. Given that the stocks previous close was at 4.84 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.7 and the 200 day moving average is 3.82. The market cap for the company is $1,077m. Company Website: http://www.rpc.net

RPC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training, and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

