Royal Mail PLC 36.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Posted by: Amilia Stone 28th February 2020

Posted by: Amilia Stone 28th February 2020

Royal Mail PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMG) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 100 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -36.9% from the opening price of 158.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 45.9 points and decreased 48.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 286.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 154.6 GBX.

Royal Mail PLC has a 50 day moving average of 205.75 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 214.65. There are currently 536,611,288 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,464,246. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £1,616,999,969 GBP.

