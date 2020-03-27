Royal Mail PLC 27.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Royal Mail PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 115 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -27.5% from today’s opening price of 158.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 12.3 points and decreased 75.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 266.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 118.86 GBX.

Royal Mail PLC has a 50 day moving average of 179.56 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 210.01. There are currently 1,000,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,204,233. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £1,394,499,969 GBP.

