Royal Mail PLC 26.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Royal Mail PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 93 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -26.2% from the opening price of 126.05 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 35.1 points and decreased 101.45 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 266.7 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 118.86 GBX.

Royal Mail PLC has a 50 day moving average of 177.39 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 209.51. There are currently 115,193,909 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,747,388. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £1,246,500,015 GBP.

