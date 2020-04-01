Royal Mail PLC 15.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

Royal Mail PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ today by analysts at Societe Generale. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 105 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -15.9% from today’s opening price of 124.85 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 36.3 points and decreased 102.65 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 266.7 GBX while the 52 week low is 118.86 GBX.

Royal Mail PLC has a 50 day moving average of 176.40 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 209.29. There are currently 1,000,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 9,915,678. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £1,274,000,015 GBP.

