Royal Mail PLC 14.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Societe Generale

Royal Mail PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RMG) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 148 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -14.8% from today’s opening price of 173.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 44.3 points and decreased 52.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 295.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 168.05 GBX.

Royal Mail PLC has a 50 day moving average of 221.85 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 218.87. There are currently 1,000,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,134,853. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £1,751,999,969 GBP.