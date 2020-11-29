Royal Mail PLC 1.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Bank of America

Royal Mail PLC with EPIC/TICKER LON:RMG has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Bank of America. Royal Mail PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Bank of America have set a target price of 310 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 1.6% from today’s opening price of 305.1 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 78.1 points and increased 127.25 points respectively.

Royal Mail PLC LON:RMG has a 50 day moving average of 260.27 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 198.43The 1 year high stock price is 312.9 GBX while the year low share price is currently 118.86 GBX. There are currently 1,000,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,505,398. Market capitalisation for LON:RMG is £3,092,999,877 GBP.