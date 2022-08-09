Twitter
Royal Mail PLC -24.5% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

Broker Ratings

Royal Mail PLC with ticker (LON:RMG) now has a potential downside of -24.5% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 222 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Royal Mail PLC share price of 276 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential downside of -24.5%. Trading has ranged between 257 (52 week low) and 531 (52 week high) with an average of 3,894,712 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,614,232,150.

Royal Mail plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides postal and delivery services across its network. The Company operates throughout the United Kingdom (UK) and offers letter and parcel delivery services internationally. The Company consists of two principal businesses: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail business collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels. Royal Mail delivers a one-price-goes-anywhere service on a range of letters and parcels to over 31 million addresses across the UK, six days a week. The GLS business is a ground-based provider of deferred parcel delivery services in Europe with a presence in North America. Royal Mail Group offers services to suit every customer, including consumers, sole traders, small and medium-sized enterprises, large businesses and access operators. GLS operates in approximately 41 countries and nation-states across Europe. The Company also provides Sunday parcel deliveries.



