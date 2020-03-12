Royal Gold – Consenus Indicates Potential 35.1% Upside

Royal Gold with ticker code (RGLD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 102 with a mean TP of 118.88. With the stocks previous close at 88.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 35.1%. The day 50 moving average is 106.79 and the 200 day MA is 116.94. The company has a market cap of $4,963m. Visit the company website at: http://www.royalgold.com

Royal Gold, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 186 properties on 5 continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

