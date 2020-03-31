Royal Gold – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

Royal Gold found using ticker (RGLD) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 150 and 89 with the average target price sitting at 115.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 90.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The 50 day MA is 95.91 and the 200 day moving average is 112.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,012m. Company Website: http://www.royalgold.com

Royal Gold, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 186 properties on 5 continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

