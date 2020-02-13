Royal Gold – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.9% Upside

Royal Gold with ticker code (RGLD) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 105 calculating the average target price we see 119.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.64 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.9%. The 50 day MA is 114.06 and the 200 day MA is 119.77. The market cap for the company is $6,894m. Company Website: http://www.royalgold.com

Royal Gold, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 186 properties on 5 continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.