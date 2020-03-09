Royal Gold – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.5% Upside

Royal Gold with ticker code (RGLD) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 140 and 102 calculating the average target price we see 118.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 106.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 11.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 108.1 while the 200 day moving average is 117.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,862m. Visit the company website at: http://www.royalgold.com

Royal Gold, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 186 properties on 5 continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn