Royal Gold – Consenus Indicates Potential 11.1% Upside

Royal Gold found using ticker (RGLD) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 140 and 102 calculating the average target price we see 119.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 107.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 111.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 119.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,153m. Visit the company website at: http://www.royalgold.com

Royal Gold, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum. As of June 30, 2019, the company owned interests in 186 properties on 5 continents, including interests on 41 producing mines and 16 development stage projects. Its principal producing stream and royalty interests on properties are located in the United States, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Ghana, and Mexico. The company also holds stream and royalty interests in mines and projects in other countries, including Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Guatemala, Honduras, Macedonia, Nicaragua, Peru, Russia, Spain, and Tunisia. Royal Gold was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

