Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 71.4% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDSB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 71.4% from today’s opening price of 1050.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 887.2 points and decreased 1173.1 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low is 962 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 1,957.56 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,270.36. There are currently 3,718,561,648 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 15,983,242. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £88,740,218,002 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn