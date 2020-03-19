Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 68.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 1500 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 68.4% from the opening price of 890.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1031 points and decreased 1359.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 889.7 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 1,905.77 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,254.67. There are currently 4,108,563,540 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,744,607. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £82,865,020,875 GBP.

