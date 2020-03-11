Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 48.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set their target price at 2050 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 48.1% from the opening price of 1384.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 580.2 points and decreased 765.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1239.2 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 2,036.41 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,296.47. There are currently 3,721,431,853 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 11,306,519. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £123,365,351,674 GBP.

