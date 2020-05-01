Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 42.9% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDSB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1800 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 42.9% from the opening price of 1259.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 92.8 points and decreased 737.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2647 GBX while the year low share price is currently 889.7 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 1,451.05 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,070.36. There are currently 3,706,183,836 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 19,094,617. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £125,060,817,661 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn