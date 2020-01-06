Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 33.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 3100 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 33.6% from the opening price of 2319.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 161.5 points and decreased 15 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2124 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 2,265.76 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,408.92. There are currently 3,729,407,107 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,112,346. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £216,036,579,053 GBP.