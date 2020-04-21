Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 26.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 1650 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 26.7% from today’s opening price of 1302.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 235.2 points and decreased 913.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2647 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 889.7 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 1,547.48 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,118.99. There are currently 3,706,183,836 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 25,634,917. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £115,122,881,288 GBP.

