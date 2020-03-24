Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 26.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSB) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 1450 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 26.2% from the opening price of 1148.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 673.4 points and decreased 1125.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low is 889.7 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 1,832.43 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,232.26. There are currently 3,714,944,998 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 21,333,380. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £105,283,262,509 GBP.

