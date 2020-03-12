Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 23.1% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDSB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1560 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.1% from today’s opening price of 1267 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 720.4 points and decreased 868 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low is 1239.2 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 2,023.67 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,290.82. There are currently 3,720,692,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 12,195,527. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £113,353,335,818 GBP.

