Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 16.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set their target price at 2529.22 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 16.3% from today’s opening price of 2175 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 72.5 points and decreased 145 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 2124 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 2,250.29 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,392.32. There are currently 3,729,407,107 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,374,871. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £200,869,361,536 GBP.