Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B 13% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSB) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at HSBC. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 1545 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 13.0% from today’s opening price of 1366.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 54.6 points and decreased 834.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 2647 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 889.7 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 50 day moving average of 1,519.08 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,106.07. There are currently 3,706,183,836 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 24,476,393. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSB is £126,796,509,958 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn