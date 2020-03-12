Royal Dutch Shell Plc 58.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Royal Dutch Shell Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Royal Dutch Shell Plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 2050 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 58.1% from the opening price of 1296.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 689.8 points and decreased 853.2 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 2811.38 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1233.8 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,031.37 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,295.58. There are currently 4,111,359,131 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 20,710,958. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSA is £113,353,335,818 GBP.

