Royal Dutch Shell Plc 57% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Royal Dutch Shell Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDSA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Royal Dutch Shell Plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 1500 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 57.0% from today’s opening price of 955.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 958.9 points and decreased 1295.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 2811.38 GBX while the year low share price is currently 955.3 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,917.77 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,260.70. There are currently 20,256,101,105 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 24,005,434. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSA is £82,865,020,875 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn