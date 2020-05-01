Royal Dutch Shell Plc 31.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Royal Dutch Shell Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Royal Dutch Shell Plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 1700 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.5% from the opening price of 1293 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 128.2 points and decreased 696.4 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 2811.38 GBX while the 52 week low is 946.1 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,477.01 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,082.43. There are currently 4,101,239,499 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 20,764,140. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSA is £125,060,817,661 GBP.

