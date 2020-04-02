Royal Dutch Shell Plc 29.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Royal Dutch Shell Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RDSA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Royal Dutch Shell Plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 1900 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 29.3% from today’s opening price of 1470 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 253.6 points and decreased 804.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 2811.38 GBX while the year low share price is currently 946.1 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,729.59 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,197.19. There are currently 4,105,863,426 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 27,287,995. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSA is £136,317,695,864 GBP.

