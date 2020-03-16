Royal Dutch Shell Plc 2.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Royal Dutch Shell Plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RDSA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Royal Dutch Shell Plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 1140 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 2.2% from today’s opening price of 1115.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 817.6 points and decreased 1066.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2811.38 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1033.4 GBX.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,991.75 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,283.11. There are currently 4,110,421,630 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,670,178. Market capitalisation for LON:RDSA is £92,774,257,424 GBP.

