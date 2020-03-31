Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 90.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RBS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 225 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 90.8% from today’s opening price of 117.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 54.6 points and decreased 125.4 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 266.1 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 102.45 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 186.43 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 211.76. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,520,606. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £13,895,854,376 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn