Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 5.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RBS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.2% from the opening price of 211 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 11.7 points and decreased 14.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 274.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 176.55 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 234.87 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 220.95. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,298,394. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £25,288,345,638 GBP.