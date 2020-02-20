Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 5.1% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RBS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 215 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.1% from today’s opening price of 204.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 20.1 points and decreased 17.4 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 274.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 176.55 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 233.64 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 220.66. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 19,618,357. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £25,239,968,930 GBP.

