Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 48.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RBS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 175 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 48.7% from the opening price of 117.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 24.1 points and decreased 121 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 266.1 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 101.15 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 170.99 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 207.93. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 35,349,743. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £14,143,815,680 GBP.

