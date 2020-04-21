Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 42.9% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RBS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 150 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 42.9% from the opening price of 105 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 8.1 points and decreased 120 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 265 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 101.15 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 155.22 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 204.19. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,291,231. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £12,644,172,819 GBP.

