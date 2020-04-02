Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 41.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RBS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 150 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 41.2% from the opening price of 106.25 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 64.2 points and decreased 136.95 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 266.1 GBX while the 52 week low is 102.45 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 182.20 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 210.76. There are currently 70,442,102,615 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,326,365. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £12,786,517,335 GBP.

