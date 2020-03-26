Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 40.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RBS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 180 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 40.6% from the opening price of 128 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 67.1 points and decreased 118 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 266.1 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 102.45 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 192.19 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 213.13. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 36,015,689. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £15,673,695,138 GBP.

