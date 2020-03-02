Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 4.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RBS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 190 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 4.5% from today’s opening price of 181.9 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 35.2 points and decreased 39 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 274.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 171.45 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 225.44 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 219.65. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 22,470,355. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £20,734,991,180 GBP.

