Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 23.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RBS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 130 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.3% from the opening price of 105.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 26.35 points and decreased 117.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 266.1 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 101.15 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 162.47 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 206.07. There are currently 446,201,355 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 34,824,087. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £12,638,135,950 GBP.

