Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 20.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RBS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 250 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 20.7% from today’s opening price of 207.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.5 points and decreased 13.9 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 274.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 176.55 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 234.50 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 220.87. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 17,828,413. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £25,191,594,069 GBP.

