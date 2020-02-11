Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc 15% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RBS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ today by analysts at Credit Suisse. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 260 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 15.0% from today’s opening price of 226 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6 points and increased 6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 274.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 176.55 GBX.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 234.85 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 221.09. There are currently 12,093,909,192 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 13,246,945. Market capitalisation for LON:RBS is £26,933,114,930 GBP.