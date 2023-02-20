Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Royal Bank Of Canada – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Royal Bank Of Canada found using ticker (RY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 121.69 and 91.78 calculating the mean target price we have 106.69. Now with the previous closing price of 103.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 98.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 97.04. The company has a market capitalisation of $142,532m. Company Website: https://www.rbc.com

The potential market cap would be $147,524m based on the market concensus.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment engages in the personal and corporate banking operations and retail investment businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers investment, trust, and other wealth management solutions and businesses that provide asset management products and services through RBC distribution channels and third-party distributors. The Insurance segment provides a range of life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth and reinsurance advice and solutions, as well as creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients. The Investor & Treasury segment offers custodial, advisory, financing, and other services to institutional investors. The Capital Markets segment provides a range of capital market products and services in corporate and investment banking and global markets. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

