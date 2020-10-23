Royal Bank Of Canada – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Royal Bank Of Canada found using ticker (RY) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93.56 and 80.62 calculating the mean target price we have 88.28. With the stocks previous close at 73.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 72.76 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.54. The company has a market cap of $104,828m. Company Website: http://www.rbc.com

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company’s Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies. The company’s Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company’s Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

