Royal Bank Of Canada – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Royal Bank Of Canada found using ticker (RY) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93.56 and 80.62 with the average target price sitting at 88.28. Now with the previous closing price of 83.46 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 83.23 while the 200 day moving average is 76.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $116,373m. Company Website: http://www.rbc.com

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company’s Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company’s Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company’s Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. Royal Bank of Canada has a strategic partnership with Royal College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Canada to support the needs of Canada’s medical specialists. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.