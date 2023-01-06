Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Royal Bank Of Canada – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Royal Bank Of Canada with ticker code (RY) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 119.92 and 91.9 with a mean TP of 105.47. With the stocks previous close at 95.81 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day MA is 95.92 and the 200 day MA is 98.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $131,096m. Find out more information at: https://www.rbc.com

The potential market cap would be $144,314m based on the market concensus.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. The Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The Insurance segment offers life, health, wealth, home, auto, travel, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions through its advice centers, RBC insurance stores, mobile advisors, and digital platforms, as well as independent brokers and partners. The Investor & Treasury Services segment provides custody, fund administration, shareholder, private capital, transaction banking, cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, securities finance, and treasury services. The Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, advisory, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, private equity firms, and governments. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

