Royal Bank Of Canada – Consensus Indicates Potential -13.5% Downside

Royal Bank Of Canada found using ticker (RY) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93.56 and 80.62 with a mean TP of 88.28. Given that the stocks previous close was at 102.08 this would imply there is a potential downside of -13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 102.81 while the 200 day moving average is 92.23. The market cap for the company is $145,659m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rbc.com

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company’s Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network. Its Wealth Management segment provides a suite of advice-based solutions and strategies to high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, and institutional clients. The company’s Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company’s Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. Royal Bank of Canada has a strategic partnership with Royal College Of Physicians & Surgeons Of Canada to support the needs of Canada’s medical specialists. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.