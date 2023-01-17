Rotork PLC 1.1% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Rotork PLC with ticker (LON:ROR) now has a potential upside of 1.1% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 340 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rotork PLC share price of 336 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 1.1%. Trading has ranged between 225 (52 week low) and 353 (52 week high) with an average of 1,449,545 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,818,165,511.



Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of flow control solutions for oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process and industrial applications. The Company’s segments include Oil & Gas, Water and Power, and Chemical Process & Industrial (CPI). The Company’s products and services include electric actuators, pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, process control actuators, gearboxes and accessories, instrumentation and control, pneumatic valves and manifolds, services and support and control networks. The Company is manufacturing actuators and flow control equipment for every part of the water industry. The Company’s flow control products are used in potable water treatment, including filtration, desalination and distribution. The Company has manufacturing facilities in more than 20 locations and serves approximately 173 countries through a global services network.







