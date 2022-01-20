Twitter
Rotork p.l.c. 18.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Rotork p.l.c. with ticker (LON:ROR) now has a potential upside of 18.8% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 420 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Rotork p.l.c. share price of 341 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential upside of 18.8%. Trading has ranged between 321 (52 week low) and 381 (52 week high) with an average of 1,078,959 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,969,673,892.

Rotork plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of flow control and instrumentation solutions for oil & gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process and industrial applications. The Company operates through three divisions: Oil & Gas, Water & Power, and Chemical, Process & Industrial (CPI). The Company is engaged in the production of actuators and related flow control equipment for every part of the oil and gas industry, including production, processing, distribution and storage. Its products control valves in the water and wastewater industry. Its flow control products are used in potable water treatment including filtration, desalination and distribution. The Company has manufacturing facilities in more than 20 locations and serves approximately 173 countries through a global services network.



